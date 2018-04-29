Declare killer herdsmen terrorists, Kano CAN tells FG — Nigeria Today

Declare killer herdsmen terrorists, Kano CAN tells FG

The Kano state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Sunday declared that the alleged herdsmen killings across the country are the handiwork of mercenaries and urged the Federal Government and security agencies to treat them as terrorists.

Addressing Reporters at the Sarkin Yaki CAN secretariat in Sabon Gari, the state CAN chairman, Rev. Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, said after due consultations and deliberations, CAN in Kano opted to go into fervent prayer session to seek divine intervention to end the killings of innocent Nigerians.

According to him, “the alleged herdsmen killings are mercenaries, and therefore, we demand the Federal Government to declare and treat them as terrorists.

“The military should confront them as thus to stop the dastardly act of theirs and, as well, demand that Federal Government should look out for their sponsors and bring them to justice.”

The Kano CAN commended Kano state Governor, Dr. Aabdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi 11, for ensuring the prevailing peace and tranquility among residents in Kano.

Adeyemo said that CAN in Kano decided not to embark on protest over the killings so as not to give hoodlums opportunity to hijack it to foment trouble, pointing out that through prayers, “God in His infinite mercy will intervene and restore peace in those trouble areas.”

“We CAN in Kano note that the killings cut across all religions, therefore, we are calling on the Federal Government to first note that we are all citizens of Nigeria before any religious divide.

“Therefore, we demand they (Federal Government) rise up to the constitutional responsibility they swore on oath to secure the lives of all citizens.

“We demand the need to go the extra mile to free the Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and all those abducted by the terrorists irrespective of tribe and religion.

“Finally, we are resorting to intense prayers that God will put a stop to this evil of shedding innocent blood in our nation and let God arise in His fury against these killers in Jesus name, Amen.”

The Nation reports that all Christian leaders in Kano gathered at Believers Baptist Church on No 6 Zungeru Road where they prayed to God to intervene and save Nigeria from the hands of marauders and killers.

The post Declare killer herdsmen terrorists, Kano CAN tells FG appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

