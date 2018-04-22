 Defence Headquarters reacts to Buhari linking herdsmen with Libya — Nigeria Today
Defence Headquarters reacts to Buhari linking herdsmen with Libya

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that it handed over 162 herdsmen to the police for investigation into alleged ties that the suspects may have with Libya. The acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. John Agim, was reacting to the recent assertion by President Muhammadu Buhari that the herdsmen had strong links with Libya and were trained […]

