Defence Headquarters reacts to Buhari linking herdsmen with Libya — Nigeria Today

Defence Headquarters reacts to Buhari linking herdsmen with Libya
The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that it handed over 162 herdsmen to the police for investigation into alleged ties that the suspects may have with Libya. The acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. John Agim, was reacting to the recent assertion by President Muhammadu Buhari that the herdsmen had strong links with Libya and were trained […]
Defence Headquarters reacts to Buhari linking herdsmen with Libya
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!