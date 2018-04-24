Defend yourselves or lose your lives, CAN tells Christians — Nigeria Today

Defend yourselves or lose your lives, CAN tells Christians

President of Christian

Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev.

Samson Ayokunle has told Christians

to save themselves from killings

and attacks by various groups of

hoodlums across the country.

Speaking at a pre-convention

news conference of the 105th annual

meeting of the Nigerian Baptist

Convention, NBC, in Rivers State,

Ayokunle, who is also the president

of NBC, urged them to defend

themselves against rampaging

herdsmen, Boko Haram insurgents

and militia groups that want to harm

them.

“Lawyers have been speaking

that the issue of self defence

is constitutional, and also in

commonsense which may not

be common, because if you see

somebody coming with dangerous

weapon to kill you and you say it is

not constitutional to defend yourself,

then you must be ready to lose your

life.

“It is commonsense that you defend

yourself from danger that is coming;

but if you think it is not good to

defend yourself, good luck. Do not be

naive. If the marauders appear to be

more powerful than the government

and they cannot save us from them,

then we must save ourselves.

“For about nine years, these people

have continued to kill and it appears

like they have more guns and tactics

than the security agents to be able to

continue. How many of them have

been arrested? How many of them

have been prosecuted? Then, if I

allow them to take my life, I will be

responsible for my foolishness,” he

stated.

Speaking further, Ayokunle also

called on Christians not to see

politics as a dirty game, but to fully

participate in it to change Nigeria for

better.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

