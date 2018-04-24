Defend yourselves or lose your lives, CAN tells Christians — Nigeria Today

Defend yourselves or lose your lives, CAN tells Christians
President of Christian
Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev.
Samson Ayokunle has told Christians
to save themselves from killings
and attacks by various groups of
hoodlums across the country.
Speaking at a pre-convention
news conference of the 105th annual
meeting of the Nigerian Baptist
Convention, NBC, in Rivers State,
Ayokunle, who is also the president
of NBC, urged them to defend
themselves against rampaging
herdsmen, Boko Haram insurgents
and militia groups that want to harm
them.
“Lawyers have been speaking
that the issue of self defence
is constitutional, and also in
commonsense which may not
be common, because if you see
somebody coming with dangerous
weapon to kill you and you say it is
not constitutional to defend yourself,
then you must be ready to lose your
life.
“It is commonsense that you defend
yourself from danger that is coming;
but if you think it is not good to
defend yourself, good luck. Do not be
naive. If the marauders appear to be
more powerful than the government
and they cannot save us from them,
then we must save ourselves.
“For about nine years, these people
have continued to kill and it appears
like they have more guns and tactics
than the security agents to be able to
continue. How many of them have
been arrested? How many of them
have been prosecuted? Then, if I
allow them to take my life, I will be
responsible for my foolishness,” he
stated.
Speaking further, Ayokunle also
called on Christians not to see
politics as a dirty game, but to fully
participate in it to change Nigeria for
better.
