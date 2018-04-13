Deji Adeyanju arrested during #FreeZakzaky Protest — Nigeria Today

Deji Adeyanju arrested during #FreeZakzaky Protest

The convener of the Concerned Nigerians movement Deji Adeyanju has reportedly been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force. The movement had been protesting the detainment of the head of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement, Ibrahim El Zakzaky, at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. Adeyanju had shared on his Twitter that the police had blocked the Unity Fountain, preventing them from their carrying […]

The post Deji Adeyanju arrested during #FreeZakzaky Protest appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

