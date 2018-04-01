Dele-Alli’s Brace Sees Spurs End 28years Hoodoo — Nigeria Today

Dele-Alli’s Brace Sees Spurs End 28years Hoodoo
- CHELSEA 1-3 TOTTENHAM
Dele Alli-inspired second-half performance did it for the visitors after it ended 1-1 in first half.
Where now for Chelsea? Not the Champions League, by the looks of it, and perhaps not too much longer at the Bridge for Antonio Conte.
Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham defeated Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and moved eight points clear of their London rivals.
An Alvaro Morata header put Chelsea ahead, but Christian Eriksen’s stunning long-range injury-time strike levelled the scores at the break.
And Alli’s quick-fire double earned Spurs a first win in 28 matches at Stamford Bridge.
It started well for Chelsea before the break, Morata heading home a fine Victor Moses cross in front of the flapping figure of keeper Hugo Lloris after a flowing move started by Antonio Rudiger.
But Eriksen crashed home the equaliser from 25 yards in the first of two minutes of added time.
Marcos Alonso, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley in the reverse fixture, also had the ball in the net but appeared marginally offside when he sidefooted home from N’Golo Kante’s far-post cross.
Chelsea looked solid in defence and dangerous on the break with Willian and Eden Hazard a constant threat.
The Brazilian had one tame effort on goal which was blocked on the edge of the area before seeing a deflected strike pushed away by Lloris.
After Morata’s goal, Alonso twice came close to helping the Blues add to the lead with well-struck efforts from a tight angle.
But, when Eriksen was gifted possession by Moses, his 25-yard hit deceived stand-in keeper Willy Caballero in the air and sparked a remarkable turnaround.
Alli ran onto long pass over the top by Eric Dier and, after instantly controlling the ball, he easily beat Caballero to make it 2-1.
And a series of defensive errors, prinicipally involving Christensen and Caballero, led to the England man making it 3-1 with a simple close-range finish.
Chelsea had countless promising situations to get back into the game thereafter, but wasted them all, while Willian and Alonso shot wide when well placed.
