Delegates ditch injured Naabu in dramatic northern NPP elections - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

Delegates ditch injured Naabu in dramatic northern NPP elections – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Delegates ditch injured Naabu in dramatic northern NPP elections
Myjoyonline.com
The incumbent Northern Region Chair of the New Patriotic Party has been handed a heavy defeat in dramatic regional elections held Saturday. Daniel Bugri Naabu lost to Mohammed Bantima Samba after he polled 116 of the total votes cast. The chairman …
Bugri Naabu 'kicked out' by Samba in NPP Northern Chairman race
Bugri Naabu Out, Alhaji Samba In as NPP Northern regional Chair
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!