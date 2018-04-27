Dell’s new patent application shows how a two-screen laptop deals with DRM — Nigeria Today

Dell’s new patent application shows how a two-screen laptop deals with DRM
A patent application published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reveals a dual-screen laptop design by Dell supporting standard 2-in-1 form factors. But the bulk of Dell’s patent centers on content protected by DRM.
