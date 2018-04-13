DELSU Final Year Student Commits Suicide - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

DELSU Final Year Student Commits Suicide – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
DELSU Final Year Student Commits Suicide
The Nation Newspaper
A final year student of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, identified as Orumah Efemena, has reportedly committed suicide. The deceased, who was said to have suffered bouts of depression in recent times, reportedly took his own life on …
Alleged Suicide Investigated
Litigation pending year after woman commits suicide with Ventnor sergeant's gun
Dalit woman commits suicide after facing sexual harassment in UP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!