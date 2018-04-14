DELSU Final Year Student Drinks ‘Sniper’, Dies Over Poor Result — Nigeria Today

DELSU Final Year Student Drinks ‘Sniper’, Dies Over Poor Result
A final year Pharmacy student of Delta State University, Abraka, Orumah Efemena has killed himself with a substance suspected to be “sniper” insecticide after obtaining poor results in his final examination. According to The Punch, the student committed suicide after school authorities handed him a two-semester extension, the second time he would be repeating the class. […]
The post DELSU Final Year Student Drinks ‘Sniper’, Dies Over Poor Result appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
