DELSU Final Year Student Drinks ‘Sniper’, Dies Over Poor Result — Nigeria Today

DELSU Final Year Student Drinks ‘Sniper’, Dies Over Poor Result

A final year Pharmacy student of Delta State University, Abraka, Orumah Efemena has killed himself with a substance suspected to be “sniper” insecticide after obtaining poor results in his final examination. According to The Punch, the student committed suicide after school authorities handed him a two-semester extension, the second time he would be repeating the class. […]

The post DELSU Final Year Student Drinks ‘Sniper’, Dies Over Poor Result appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

