Delta communities threaten to shut down oil flow station — Nigeria Today

Delta communities threaten to shut down oil flow station

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—THE conflict between host communities of OML30 and its operators continued yesterday as youths threatened to shut down operations around cluster 10 flow stations, a move that would make the nation lose over one hundred thousand barrels of crude from the flow station in one day.

Chairman, OML30 Cluster 10, Mr Joseph Ibuje, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, said it was resolved at a meeting of Forum of Pipelines and Well Head Communities to shut down operations at the flow station.

They accused operators of the flow station of failing to implement agreement reached with the communities, noting that the company had also allegedly failed to come for a review of the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU with communities.

“We will shut down the flow station. We are going to shut it down any moment from now. And all the facilities, every well-head, we will shut down,” he said.

According to him: “We have been asking for what is due us from the operator of the facilities in OML 30. Now all efforts to get them on ground have proven abortive. They look at us as docile and that we do not know what we are going. We have not been fighting, we have been asking for our benefits through dialogue.”

