Delta monarch raises alarm over fresh herdsmen attack on residents — Nigeria Today

Delta monarch raises alarm over fresh herdsmen attack on residents

Following the unabated killings and fresh attack on the people and residents of Umiaghwa-Abraka kingdom, in Delta State by Fulani herdsmen, HRM, Air-Vice Marshal Lucky Aarile (rtd) Avwaeke 1, has raised the concern, and called on President Mohammadu Buhari to put an end to the menance to avoid more loss of lives. The monarch who […]

Delta monarch raises alarm over fresh herdsmen attack on residents

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

