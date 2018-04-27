Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, granted bail on self-recognition after 2 days in prison — Nigeria Today

Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, granted bail on self-recognition after 2 days in prison

After spending two days in prison, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi ( PDP-Delta North), on Friday regained freedom with the Federal High Court, Lagos, granting him bail on self-recognizance. Nwaoboshi was on Wednesday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an alleged N805 million fraud. The lawmaker was arraigned alongside two companies — Golden Touch […]

