Democracy under threat, say Southern, Middle Belt forum chiefs - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Democracy under threat, say Southern, Middle Belt forum chiefs – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Democracy under threat, say Southern, Middle Belt forum chiefs
The Nation Newspaper
Some Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Leaders yesterday expressed worries over recent happenings in the country and warned that the country's democracy is under threat. The leaders condemned the payment without the National Assembly's approval of $496 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!