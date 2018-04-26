Democracy under threat, say Southern, Middle Belt forum chiefs - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Democracy under threat, say Southern, Middle Belt forum chiefs – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Democracy under threat, say Southern, Middle Belt forum chiefs

The Nation Newspaper

Some Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Leaders yesterday expressed worries over recent happenings in the country and warned that the country's democracy is under threat. The leaders condemned the payment without the National Assembly's approval of $496 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

