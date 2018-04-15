Denel gives Supra's son R1m pilot bursary - News24 — Nigeria Today

Denel gives Supra’s son R1m pilot bursary – News24
|
News24
|
Denel gives Supra's son R1m pilot bursary
News24
Denel – the state-owned defence company which had to borrow money to pay salaries at the end of last year – has bent the rules to give a R1.1m bursary to the son of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, so he can become a pilot. Rapport, City Press …
Denel 'bends rules' to give Mahumapelo's son a R1.1m bursary – report
ANC premier's son gets R1.1-million bursary
ANC moves to keep Supra Mahumapelo in post
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!