Denzel Is A Serious Badass In ‘The Equalizer 2’ [Trailer] — Nigeria Today

Denzel Is A Serious Badass In ‘The Equalizer 2’ [Trailer]

Liam Neeson might have a very particular set of skills in Taken, but Denzel Washington is just plain badass.

If you haven’t seen Man on Fire, from back in 2004, you might want to start there.

Be warned, Creasy Bear will get you right in the feels.

Now Denzel is back, reprising his role as retired CIA black ops operative Robert McCall, and he isn’t taking any prisoners.

There was always going to be a sequel, given that The Equalizer raked in $192 million around the world, and here’s what Variety says it has in store:

The movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua, follows Washington’s “high-level paid government assassin” as he seeks revenge for his friend’s murder. His journey takes him around the world, particularly to Turkey to save a young girl who was kidnapped from her American mother, as detailed in the opening sequence of the trailer.

Like we said, the man isn’t mucking around:

Good news for fans – the release date has been moved forward from August 3 to July 20.

