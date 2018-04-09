Deployment of technology for elections has come to stay – Yakubu — Nigeria Today

Deployment of technology for elections has come to stay – Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Monday the use of technology for conduct of elections in the country has come to stay.

Yakubu, who was speaking at the opening session of a three-day conference on “Opportunities and Challenges In The Use Of Technology In Elections” in Abuja, said despite the numerous challenges with the use of technology due to Infrastructural deficit, the idea has come to stay.

He argued that the benefits in the deployment of technology are immense as it has empowered the people to protect their mandates using various social media platforms to track result transmission.

He said: ” Already, Election Management Bodies in our sub-regions and beyond have deployed technology in one way or another to improve on the processes, administration and outcome of elections ranging from training and capacity-building for electoral officials, promotion of inclusivity in the electoral process (youths, women, PWDs, IDPs and out-of-country/diaspora voters), the biometric registration of voters, delineation of electoral constituencies, geo-referencing of existing as well as the creation of new polling units, establishment of robust electronic databases, accreditation of voters during elections, actual voting and the speedy and more accurate collation/transmission of results. The deployment of technology has also empowered citizens, more than ever before, to organise, mobilise and protect their mandates using various social media platforms to track result transmission and undertake Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT).

“At the same time, the deployment of technology has its numerous challenges. Given the deficit of infrastructure and expertise in many countries in our sub-regions and the regularity with which elections are conducted, concerns have been raised about cost, choice and effectiveness of technology. Furthermore, given the high stakes involved in conducting elections in developing countries, Electoral Commissions must understandably be worried about the twin issues of communication and security, especially in situations where data reside with, and is indirectly transmitted to the tallying centres through, offshore vendors rather than exclusively controlled within national boundaries by the Election Management Bodies. In addition, we have to contend with the disturbing but rapidly increasing incidence of election meddling through the deployment of counter-technology on a global scale by state and non-state actors.”

