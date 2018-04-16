Dept to push for CT International Airport to be renamed after struggle icon - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Dept to push for CT International Airport to be renamed after struggle icon – Eyewitness News



Dept to push for CT International Airport to be renamed after struggle icon

Eyewitness News

The Transport Ministry says it will make sure that the renaming of Cape Town International Airport after a South African anti-apartheid icon happens in the near future.



