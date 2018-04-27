Destiny’s Child reunites after Coachella Performance — Nigeria Today

Destiny’s Child reunites after Coachella Performance

Following 2 back-to-back performances, the women of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle, link up for a hangout.

The three on Tuesday turned up at designer Peter Dundas’ store opening in West Hollywood.

Kelly took to her Instagram to share photos of the three of them from the event, having fun with champagne.

The trio had killed the show two weekends in a row, performing “Say My Name,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Soldier.”

See photos from the reunion below:

Photo Credit: kellyrowland

The post Destiny’s Child reunites after Coachella Performance appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

