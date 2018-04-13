 Details of Oga Bello, StarTimes deal revealed - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Details of Oga Bello, StarTimes deal revealed – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Details of Oga Bello, StarTimes deal revealed
Vanguard
Last weekend, news that veteran Nigerian actor, and Director, Adebayo Salami popularly known as “Oga Bello” had signed a juicy deal to produce a movie for StarTimes broke with very little information on details of the deal. Oga Bello. With more details
Oga Bello, StarTimes' Latest StarIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.