Detectives launch murder probe after man's body is found on a beach 'with his throat slit' - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Detectives launch murder probe after man’s body is found on a beach ‘with his throat slit’ – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Detectives launch murder probe after man's body is found on a beach 'with his throat slit'
Daily Mail
A murder investigation has been launched after a walker discovered the body of a man 'who had his throat slit' on a beach. The unidentified man, believed to be in his 60s, was found with a neck injury on the shore in St Leonards, near Hastings, East …
Attempted murder probe after 8-year-old girl shoots grandfather
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!