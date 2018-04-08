Deutsche Bank board to discuss CEO and make decision on Sunday - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Deutsche Bank board to discuss CEO and make decision on Sunday – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Deutsche Bank board to discuss CEO and make decision on Sunday
Naija247news
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) supervisory board intends to “take a decision” on Sunday after discussing John Cryan's job at the helm of the bank, the German lender said late on Saturday. In a brief statement, the bank confirmed …
Deutsche Bank to Review CEO Future as Some Investors Seek Change
Deutsche Bank searching for replacement CEO
Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!