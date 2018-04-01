Devout Mexicans whip EACH OTHER in bizarre Easter festival dating back to 16th century to free them from sin - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Devout Mexicans whip EACH OTHER in bizarre Easter festival dating back to 16th century to free them from sin – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Devout Mexicans whip EACH OTHER in bizarre Easter festival dating back to 16th century to free them from sin
Daily Mail
Devout Catholics whipped each other in the streets of Mexico on Easter Sunday in a bizarre twist on a festival dating back to the 16th century. While usually the hardcore faithful flagellate themselves as an act of penitence as sinners and to mark the …
Bizarre Easter ritual sees Mexican Catholics whip each other to 'free them of sin'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!