Diaz-Canel Emerges Cuba’s New President — Nigeria Today

Diaz-Canel Emerges Cuba’s New President

Miguel Diaz-Canel was formally named Cuba’s new president on Thursday, succeeding Raul Castro, state media said — a historic handover ending six decades of rule by the Castro brothers.

The 57-year-old Diaz-Canel, who was the only candidate for the presidency, was elected to a five-year term with 603 out of 604 possible votes in the National Assembly, the official Cubadebate website said.

More to come…

AFP

