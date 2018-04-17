Dickson signs N316. 9bn appropriation bill into law — Nigeria Today

Dickson signs N316. 9bn appropriation bill into law

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson on Tuesday signed into law the 2018 Appropriation bill of N316.9bn.

The budget contained capital expenditure of N156bn and recurrent of N160bn.

Assenting to the bill in Government House, Yenagoa, Dickson assured that the budget would enable his administration consolidate on investments made in the state’s economy.

He explained that the initial appropriation bill was N295bn but that the State House of Assembly, in its wisdom, increased it by N21bn.

He said the government would ensure the completion of projects in the health and educational sector and boosting of investments in critical infrastructure such as the Eco-Industrial Park and Agge Deep Sea Port.

He thanked the lawmakers for their commitment to duty and the expeditious passage of the bill, which was brought to them in December last year.

Dickson urged the members to collaborate with the executive arm in sourcing the resources required to fund the budget.

The governor who also solicited the continued support and cooperation of the people, especially in the implementation of the ongoing public service reforms, assured them of more dividends of democracy.

He said: “The Appropriation Bill that I forwarded was about N295bn, but the House of Assembly increased it to N316bn. That is part of the checks and balances that they have exercised. And I know and trust, that in their own case, they will also work with me to ensure that we have the resources to be able to fund this budget.

“That means, cutting down as much as possible, the running cost of government and we should all be more dedicated to building an efficient workforce.

“That means, our public service should be up and doing, regulate itself and encourage the best out of it, that can ensure the delivery of the good things that are earmarked for this year in this state.”

Dickson also signed the bills for the School of Nursing, Institute of Entrepreneurship and Vocational Training and Tourism Development and Hotel Licensing into law.

Presenting the bills, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Konbowei Benson said the house properly scrutinized the proposal forwarded to it for consideration and passed it in the best interest of the state.

Benson expressed optimism that the passage of the bills and signing into law would enable the restoration government to carry out laudable policies and programmes.

