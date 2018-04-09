Did Apple steal its heart sensor technology for the Apple Watch? — Nigeria Today

Did Apple steal its heart sensor technology for the Apple Watch?

According to a Michigan-based health company called Omni MedSci, Apple stole the technology needed to create its heart rate sensor, a key component to the Apple Watch that is being further explored for newer models of the wearable.

The post Did Apple steal its heart sensor technology for the Apple Watch? appeared first on Digital Trends.

