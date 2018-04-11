Did You Guys See Cyril Ramaphosa Breaking It Down This Weekend? [Video] — Nigeria Today

Did You Guys See Cyril Ramaphosa Breaking It Down This Weekend? [Video]

President Cyril Ramaphosa shook his booty this weekend at the Limpopo coronation ceremony of the Queen of Balobedu, and damn, the man can move.

How old is he again?

Based on the hype about his bad-ass bum movements, Business Insider felt it necessary to ask two of SA’s specialists in the field, Jack Mawasha (CEO of Limpopo-based Jama Studios) and Strictly Come Dancing SA’s all-star Salome Sechele, to score the president’s performance.

For now, you be the judge:

What do the experts think?

Mawasha gave the president a seven out of 10, because:

“[C]oordinating movement with music actually doesn’t come naturally to some people. He is on beat and that is what matters most.”

Sechele was slightly more excited:

“I love it, I love it, I love it!” “The video shows that he’s got coordination. If you look at him, he’s jiggy with his hips, there is some swag there and the heels go in and out. “He swivels with very good control of the arms. He is in-sync, on the beat and puts in a bit of variety in his moves like lifting his legs, which he does without collapsing his body. “He is evidently talented. He also knows how to dance in-sync with other people, like how he matches the moves of the lady beside him.”

Her praise was only worth an eight, leaving Cyril with a combined score of seven and a half out of 10.

This isn’t the first time a political figure was caught cutting shapes, with former US President Barack Obama being well-known for his snap and click:

According to Obama, it’s all about staying cool:

“I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket and they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off and, you know, they start doing karate kicks and all kinds of stuff. “The key is what we call staying in the pocket.”

But Cyril was having none of that. Anybody keen on a Ramaphuza Thursday tomorrow night?

[source:businessinsider]

