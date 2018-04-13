Did You Miss The Emotional 6th Episode of #MTVShugaNaija? Catch All The Action Here — Nigeria Today

Did You Miss The Emotional 6th Episode of #MTVShugaNaija? Catch All The Action Here
The latest episode of MTV Shuga Season 6, the gripping, youth-friendly series that aims at educating teenagers and young adults on sexual health and contraception, was highly emotional and thought-provoking. School students, Cynthia and Simi are still reeling from their experience at the club with older men, while at the same time, worrying about their […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!