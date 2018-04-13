 Did You Miss The Emotional 6th Episode of #MTVShugaNaija? Catch All The Action Here — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Did You Miss The Emotional 6th Episode of #MTVShugaNaija? Catch All The Action Here

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The latest episode of MTV Shuga Season 6, the gripping, youth-friendly series that aims at educating teenagers and young adults on sexual health and contraception, was highly emotional and thought-provoking. School students, Cynthia and Simi are still reeling from their experience at the club with older men, while at the same time, worrying about their […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.