Didi Chuxing is making its way to Mexico, starting in Toluca — Nigeria Today

Didi Chuxing is making its way to Mexico, starting in Toluca
Didi Chuxing is coming to Mexico. The Chinese ridesharing company that successfully pushed Uber out of its Asian homeland is now making international moves of its own, and has now publicly launched a website in Mexico.
The post Didi Chuxing is making its way to Mexico, starting in Toluca appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!