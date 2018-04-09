Didi Chuxing is making its way to Mexico, starting in Toluca — Nigeria Today

Didi Chuxing is making its way to Mexico, starting in Toluca

Didi Chuxing is coming to Mexico. The Chinese ridesharing company that successfully pushed Uber out of its Asian homeland is now making international moves of its own, and has now publicly launched a website in Mexico.

The post Didi Chuxing is making its way to Mexico, starting in Toluca appeared first on Digital Trends.

