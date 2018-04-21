Diego Simeone confirms Diego Costa WILL play some part in Europa League tie against Arsenal - Metro — Nigeria Today

Diego Simeone confirms Diego Costa WILL play some part in Europa League tie against Arsenal – Metro
Diego Simeone confirms Diego Costa WILL play some part in Europa League tie against Arsenal
Diego Simeone has played down Diego Costa's chance of featuring in the first leg of Atletico Madrid's Europa League semi-final clash with Arsenal, but says he'll be back for the return fixture. The Spain international limped off against Sporting in the …
