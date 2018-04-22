 Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Rotated Atleti Record Disciplined Display Ahead of Arsenal Showdown - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Rotated Atleti Record Disciplined Display Ahead of Arsenal Showdown – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Rotated Atleti Record Disciplined Display Ahead of Arsenal Showdown
Sports Illustrated
Atletico Madrid took another step to recording a completely unbeaten home season and recorded a disciplined performance ahead of their Europa League clash with Arsenal on Thursday with a 0-0 draw with Real Betis on Sunday evening. Fernando Torres came
Atletico held 0-0 by Betis ahead of visit to ArsenalWashington Post
Diego Simeone The Right Manager To Replace Arsene Wenger At Arsenal – Gary Neville360Nobs.com
La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid held to draw by Real BetisSkySports
SBS – The World Game –gulfnews.com –Reuters –Soccer Laduma
all 88 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.