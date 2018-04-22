Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Rotated Atleti Record Disciplined Display Ahead of Arsenal Showdown - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Rotated Atleti Record Disciplined Display Ahead of Arsenal Showdown – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Rotated Atleti Record Disciplined Display Ahead of Arsenal Showdown
Sports Illustrated
Atletico Madrid took another step to recording a completely unbeaten home season and recorded a disciplined performance ahead of their Europa League clash with Arsenal on Thursday with a 0-0 draw with Real Betis on Sunday evening. Fernando Torres came …
