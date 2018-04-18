'Difficult' Mourinho never gave me chance to succeed at Real Madrid – Kaka reveals - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

‘Difficult’ Mourinho never gave me chance to succeed at Real Madrid – Kaka reveals – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
'Difficult' Mourinho never gave me chance to succeed at Real Madrid – Kaka reveals
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Brazilian World Cup winner, Kaka has said that Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho was a 'difficult' coach to work with at Real Madrid. The 35-year-old, who retired in December, said Mourinho never gave him a chance to succeed at the …
Kaka's experience working under Mourinho at Madrid draws interesting parallels to current United landscape
'Mourinho was a difficult coach for me' – Kaka opens up on 'complicated' relationship
Kaka: Jose Mourinho relationship 'respectful, but complicated' at Real Madrid
