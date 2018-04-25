 Digital transformation of Service Economy can drive growth across Middle East and Africa says World Bank — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Digital transformation of Service Economy can drive growth across Middle East and Africa says World Bank

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Middle East | 0 comments

Investment into digital transformation in the major Cities of the Middle East and North Africa region can unlock huge potential for the service economy to drive growth and job creation across the region, according to the World Bank. “The service industry including through digital transformation, constitutes a new source of growth for Middle East and […]

The post Digital transformation of Service Economy can drive growth across Middle East and Africa says World Bank appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.