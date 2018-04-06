 Digitised land registry system prone to manipulation, LSK warns - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Digitised land registry system prone to manipulation, LSK warns – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Digitised land registry system prone to manipulation, LSK warns
The Star, Kenya
Lands CS Farida Karoney, CAS Gideon Mung'aro and PS Nicholas Muraguri at a digitisation training session for ministry officials, 2018. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Lawyers have called upon the Lands ministry to drop plans
LSK asks Lands CS to drop online land transaction plan or else…The Standard
LSK out to stop online land systemDaily Nation
LSK wants ministry to suspend online land system, threatens to sueBusiness Daily (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.