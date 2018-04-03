Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects To Be Arraigned By Police On May 10 — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects To Be Arraigned By Police On May 10

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that Sen. Dino Melaye and the four suspects rearrested for alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms would be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi on May 10.

The four suspects are Kabiru Seidu, 31, alias Osama, Nuhu Salisu, 25, alias Small, Musa Mohammed, 27, alias Iko and Emmanuel Audu, 26. According to reports, on March 28, the Kogi Police Command announced that six suspects including Seidu and Salisu had escaped from lawful custody but four of the six were rearrested on March 30.

The Force Spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the arrest of four of the six suspects on Tuesday in Abuja, said two of the suspects were still at large. Moshood said that Seidu and Salisu who were principal suspects were rearrested in Tafa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State and Ganaja Village, Lokoja, Kogi.

The post Dino Melaye, 4 Rearrested Suspects To Be Arraigned By Police On May 10 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

