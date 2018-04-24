 Dino Melaye: Buhari intimidating critics of APC govt – Adeyanju Deji — Nigeria Today
Dino Melaye: Buhari intimidating critics of APC govt – Adeyanju Deji

A former New Media Director for the Peoples Democratic Party and Co-convener of Our Mumu Don Do group, Deji Adeyanju has accused President Muhammadu of bullying critics of his administration. Adeyanju said this in reaction to the arrest of Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye. Melaye is currently in a hospital in Abuja , after […]

