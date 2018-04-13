Dino Melaye: Court issues bench warrant against accused — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Court issues bench warrant against accused

A Kogi High Court sitting in Lokoja on Friday issued a bench warrant against one Ade Obege, standing trial with four others over alleged assassination attempt on Sen. Dino Melaye in April, 2017. The presiding judge, Justice Fola Ajayi, who issued the bench warrant, following the failure of the accused to appear for his trial, […]

Dino Melaye: Court issues bench warrant against accused

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

