Dino Melaye Explodes, Declares APC Dead - I'm Not Afraid Of Saraki or Buhari — Nigeria Today

 Dino Melaye Explodes, Declares APC Dead - I'm Not Afraid Of Saraki or Buhari
Dino Melaye Explodes, Declares APC Dead – I'm Not Afraid Of Saraki or Buhari

The embattled senator representing Kogi West, Sen. Dino Melaye has openly stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is heading towards failure in 2019 if the internal crisis rocking the party is not resolved as soon as possible.
The embattled senator was recently declared wanted by the Kogi state police command over an alleged sponsorship of an armed militia group.
Melaye who is currently not on good terms with the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello is also facing a battle with the Independent national electoral commission over the re-initiation of his recall process.
Daily Nigerian reports that while speaking on BBC Hausa recently, Melaye revealed that there was a lot of crisis within the ruling APC party;
“There are many crises in APC, let the truth be told. Everybody is sabotaging one another. Something should be done, otherwise, the funeral trumpet may be blown on APC.
“I have to say the truth. There are problems in this party. Look at how senator Misau was taken to court, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki was also taken to court, then you said we should not tell the truth?
I am not afraid to tell the truth on anybody, whether on Buhari, Saraki, or even my father. I have to speak against injustice. APC and PDP patronise the same market,” he said.

