Dino Melaye: Fayose’s aide, Lere reveals how police tried to kill Senator — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Fayose’s aide, Lere reveals how police tried to kill Senator
Lere Olayinka, media aide to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the report of embattled Senator Dino Melaye jumping off a moving vehicle as false. The Senator representing Kogi West was admitted into the hospital after he attempted to escape from police custody on Tuesday. Reacting to the circumstances surrounding Melaye’s arrest, Olayinka on […]
Dino Melaye: Fayose’s aide, Lere reveals how police tried to kill Senator
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!