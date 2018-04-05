Dino Melaye files appeal at Supreme Court to stop recall from Senate — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye files appeal at Supreme Court to stop recall from Senate

Sen. Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West in the Senate, has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, seeking an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from proceeding with his recall from the Senate. Melaye’s appeal is sequel to a judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal on March 16, which gave INEC the […]

Dino Melaye files appeal at Supreme Court to stop recall from Senate

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

