Dino Melaye Handcuffed To Hospital Bed — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye Handcuffed To Hospital Bed
The police have handcuffed Senator Dino Melaye to a hospital bed at the National Hospital, Abuja. All visitors have been barred from seeing the embattled senator, who was forcefully evacuated by the police from a private medical facility, Zankli Hospital and taken to the National Hospital, where he was admitted to the Trauma Centre on […]
The post Dino Melaye Handcuffed To Hospital Bed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
