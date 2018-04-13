Dino Melaye Hosts Teddy A, Bambam — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye Hosts Teddy A, Bambam

The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye, has played host to Teddy A and Bambam, two evicted housemates in the ongoing #BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reality show. Melaye shared a photo of himself with the evicted housemates on his Instagram account on Friday. The senator captioned the photo: “Teddy […]

The post Dino Melaye Hosts Teddy A, Bambam appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

