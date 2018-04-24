Dino Melaye in Police Custody — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye in Police Custody

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West District, is now in police custody, The Cable reports.

He had been stopped from travelling to Morocco on Monday by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on the order of the police.

He had returned home to find the police waiting at his doorstep, he further revealed on Monday.

Melaye, Tuesday morning, wrote on his Twitter that he’d make himself available to the police. He wrote:

I will make myself available to the police today. My resolve to speak the truth and defend the poor masses of NIGERIA is Total. We shall overcome!!!

According to The Cable, Melaye drove into the office of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Abuja.

