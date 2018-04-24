Dino Melaye injured; rushed to hospital after jumping off a police vehicle — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye injured; rushed to hospital after jumping off a police vehicle





Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye was brought into Zankli hospital in the Mabushi district of Abuja.

The senator got injured while allegedly jumping off a police vehicle around Area One that was conveying him to court in Lokoja, Kogi state.

UPDATE:





According to The Sun, embattled senator Dino Melaye this afternoon jumped off the vehicle that was conveying him to Kogi state and ran into the thick bush nearby. He was arrested by SARS officers in Abuja this morning and was being transported to Kogi state where he is expected to respond to allegations of sponsoring two assassins.

The assassins were arrested in February and they confessed to have been funded by Melaye.

Melaye who represents Kogi West, is very critical of the Buhari led government as well as very critical of his state governor, Yahaya Bello. He has denied the allegations leveled against him by the suspected assassins, saying they are politically motivated and that he was being framed.

After weeks of reportedly not honoring police invitations, he was prevented from traveling out of Nigeria to Morocco for an official assignment yesterday April 23rd. He was ambushed all through the night. This morning, he surrended to SARS officers in Abuja.

He was being taken to Kogi state when he jumped off the vehicle and fled into the bush.

Yesterday, we reported that the senator announced via his Twitter handle that he had been arrested.

He said on Monday that he was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

It was not immediately clear which agency carried out the arrest, but Mr Melaye was declared wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder case and provision of support for criminal elements in his home state of Kogi.

Senator Melaye wrote,

”I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in”.

