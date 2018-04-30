 Dino Melaye: Lawyers, police clash in Abuja court [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye: Lawyers, police clash in Abuja court [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A heavy clash happened at the Chief Magistrate court, Mpape, Abuja earlier on Monday between some lawyers and police officers. The lawyers clashed with the police over the detention of two of their colleagues and relatives of Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye. One barrister David Amaefula and Pius Udo-Inyang, who are of the law […]

Dino Melaye: Lawyers, police clash in Abuja court [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.