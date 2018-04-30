Dino Melaye: Lawyers, police clash in Abuja court [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Lawyers, police clash in Abuja court [VIDEO]

A heavy clash happened at the Chief Magistrate court, Mpape, Abuja earlier on Monday between some lawyers and police officers. The lawyers clashed with the police over the detention of two of their colleagues and relatives of Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye. One barrister David Amaefula and Pius Udo-Inyang, who are of the law […]

Dino Melaye: Lawyers, police clash in Abuja court [VIDEO]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

