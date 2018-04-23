 Dino Melaye: Police reveal why they invaded Senator’s house — Nigeria Today
Dino Melaye: Police reveal why they invaded Senator’s house

The police on Monday night explained that the siege on Senator Dino Melaye’s residence in Abuja was necessitated by his involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms. Hide quoted text Armed security personnel comprising policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had laid siege to the place on Monday […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

