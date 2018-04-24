 Dino Melaye: Senator unresponsive while being stretchered into hospital [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye: Senator unresponsive while being stretchered into hospital [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A viral video has shown the moment Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye was stretchered into a hospital in Abuja. The Senator had attempted to escape from the police while being transfered from Abuja to Kogi State to be paraded. Following the development, the lawmaker injured himself and was taken to […]

Dino Melaye: Senator unresponsive while being stretchered into hospital [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.