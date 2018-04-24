Dino Melaye: Senator unresponsive while being stretchered into hospital [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Senator unresponsive while being stretchered into hospital [VIDEO]
A viral video has shown the moment Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye was stretchered into a hospital in Abuja. The Senator had attempted to escape from the police while being transfered from Abuja to Kogi State to be paraded. Following the development, the lawmaker injured himself and was taken to […]
Dino Melaye: Senator unresponsive while being stretchered into hospital [VIDEO]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!