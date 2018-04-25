Dino Melaye: Tinubu warns Senators against linking Buhari to lawmaker’s ordeal — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Tinubu warns Senators against linking Buhari to lawmaker’s ordeal

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, from Lagos State, has warned lawmakers against linking the travails of embattled Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government. The lawmaker, who is the wife of Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, gave the warning while the senate deliberated on the matter, on Wednesday. […]

