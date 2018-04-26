Dino Melaye’s kinsmen react to senator’s ordeal — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye’s kinsmen react to senator’s ordeal
As the lingering crisis between Senator Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West, takes center stage in national discourse, leaders from his senatorial district under the auspice of Okun Development Association, ODA, has appealed to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the ruling party to come out and see to the peaceful resolution of the crisis […]
