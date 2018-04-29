Dino Melaye’s recall: Kogi APC reacts to result of outcome — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye’s recall: Kogi APC reacts to result of outcome

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, has reacted to the outcome of the recall process against Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District. Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission had on Sunday declared that Melaye remains a senator after the signatures verification process to the petition for […]

Dino Melaye’s recall: Kogi APC reacts to result of outcome

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

