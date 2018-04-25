Dino stable, not on handcuffs – Saraki — Nigeria Today

Dino stable, not on handcuffs – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the embattled Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Dino Melaye, is stable and no longer on handcuffs.

Saraki stated this on Wednesday after he led other senators to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Trauma Centre, National Hospital, Abuja to visit Melaye who is on admission at the hospital.

The Senate had cut short plenary on Wednesday over the arrest and detention of the Kogi West lawmaker by the police.

Saraki who spoke to journalists at the hospital after the visit, said the senator is stable and no longer on handcuffs.

A picture had gone viral on Tuesday, showing the senator on a stretcher and on handcuffs.

The Senate also summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before it on Thursday plenary by 11am to explain the role of the police on the matter.

Details later…..

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Dino stable, not on handcuffs – Saraki appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

